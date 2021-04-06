Vicky, Bhumi, Ajaz test positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: In the second wave of COVID-19 in Mumbai, a number of Bollywood celebrities have contracted the infection.

Actor Vicky Kaushal and actress Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to inform on Monday that they had tested positive for coronavirus, and both are under isolation.

Kaushal in an 'Instagram' post said, "Despite all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive

for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine and taking medication as prescribed by my doctor."

In her social media post, the 'Durgamati' actor Bhumi Pednekar said that she had 'mild symptoms', but is 'feeling ok'. She is following necessary protocols listed by the doctors.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have mild symptoms but am feeling okay and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately," she wrote on Instagram.

The 31-year-old actor added, "Please do not take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I have contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour."

Kaushal and Pednekar were reportedly shooting for director Shashank Khaitan's upcoming 'Dharma Productions' movie 'Mr Lele'.

Apart from the two actors, former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by the NCB in connection with a drug case, also tested positive for the Coronavirus. His medical examination was conducted, following which his report came out positive for the viral infection. He was later shifted to the hospital.

39-year-old Abhijeet Sawant, winner of singing reality show 'Indian Idol Season one', shared his diagnosis on 'Twitter' and also urged his fans to take precautions amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India. The singer even posted a series of videos on his Instagram stories talking about his current situation.