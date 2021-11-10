Vicky admits he almost rejected working in 'Uri'

Vicky Kaushal revealed that he almost rejected the opportunity to play the role of Major Vihan Shergill in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' because he did not connect with the film at first.

The war film, which was released in 2019, is based on the surgical strike

in Uri. Vicky Kaushal's catchphrase 'how is the josh' became widely popular.

Appearing for a chat on an entertainment portal's show, Vicky said, " 'Uri' was something I was going to skip. In the middle of shooting 'Raazi', I read the film. Maybe I was tired and I went to work the next day not feeling connected to it."

It was his father who convinced him to take it up.

"My dad found the script and read it. He told me it will be the biggest mistake if I did not do it. I asked for more time. Read the script again. And I got excited to do it," he added.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was directed by Aditya Dhar and also starred Yami Gautam. According to another entertainment portal, the film collected Rs 245.36 crore. Not only did the film perform well at the box office but 'Uri' also took Vicky Kaushal's popularity a notch higher.

Since the film, Vicky has starred in a couple of films. These include 'Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship' and

the critically acclaimed 'Sardar Udham'. Vicky will next be seen

in 'Sam Bahadur', in which he plays the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, a superhero action film

'The Immortal Ashwatthama' with 'Uri' director Aditya Dhar and 'Mr Lele'.