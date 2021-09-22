Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions announce film slate for theatrical release

Mumbai: Viacom18 Studios is collaborating with Dharma Productions to bring some of the most awaited Hindi films to life on the silver screen, including Karan Johar's directorial "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" and "Jug Jugg Jeeyo".



As part of the association, the two companies will also collaborate on Shakun Batra's next film featuring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa, as well as Shashank Khaitan's feature project, starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

"Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Raj Mehta-directed "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" has Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani as part of the cast.

The films which are part of this deal are in various stages of production and are expected to be released over the next 18-24 months. Viacom18 has also acquired satellite rights for these films, a press release stated.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said collaborating to build a slate of films "further strengthens our long-term association" with Johar and Dharma Productions.

"As Viacom18 Studios scales up and begins a new chapter, we are looking at key partnerships with creators who shape mainstream entertainment," Andhare said in a statement on Wednesday.

Johar added, "In Viacom18 Studios and Ajit, we have a partner who not only shares our vision in storytelling but also has our approach to differentiated cinema.

Dharma Productions has been committed to entertaining movie-goers world over with every film and this partnership will further enable it."

The partnership with Viacom18 Studios is a significant step for Dharma as together we gear up to bring back the best of Hindi cinema to theatrical audiences, said Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions.

"We believe that strategic alliances are the way forward for the film industry and this partnership is the stepping-stone to a long-term alliance," Mehta further said.