Veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail tests COVID positive

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Rahul Rawail, who is known for directing movies like 'Betaab' and 'Arjun', has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.

There were reports that the 70-year-old director contracted the virus last week and was recovering.

When contacted by a leading news agency,

Rahul Rawail confirmed the same.

The 'Arjun Pandit' director is one of the latest Bollywood personalities who have recently tested

positive for COVID-19 including actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani.

Last month, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu launched Rahul Rawail's new book 'Raj Kapoor: The Master at Work', which is a tribute to his mentor and late filmmaker Raj Kapoor, in New Delhi.

PTI

