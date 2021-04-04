Veteran actor Shashikala breathes her last at 88

Veteran Bollywood actor Shashikala breathed her last on April 4 at the age of 88. An official statement from her family is still awaited.

Shashikala has featured in over 100 films while essaying several pivotal parts. She earned a lot of accolades for her performance of a negative role in 'Aarti' (1962), co-starring Meena Kumari, Ashok Kumar and Pradeep Kumar. She is also remembered for her performance in hits like 'Khubsoorat', 'Anupama' and 'Ayi Milan Ke Bela' to name a few.

Shashikala had worked with Shah Rukh Khan also in a few films. She played the role of his mother in 'Badshah', while she was also seen in a special appearance in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...!'.

The veteran actor had also essayed the role of Salman Khan's grandmother in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', which also featured Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles.

Remembering the veteran actor, 'Hostage' star Ronit Roy shared on his 'Twitter' handle, "Shashikala ji... RIP!"

In 2007, Shashikala was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award for her contribution to cinema. She was a disciple of Mother Teresa and led an elusive life.

The funeral of the ace Bollywood actor will be held in a church in Colaba.