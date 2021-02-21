Varun turns into a werewolf for his first horror-comedy

Varun Dhawan's next 'Bhediya' is true to its title. Maddock films dropped an announcement video on Sunday afternoon where the actor can be seen turning into a werewolf on full moon nights. Amid ripping and slashing, a credit roll announces the announcement of the latest entrant in Maddock Film's horror-comedy universe.

Varun Dhawan-led horror comedy will arrive in cinema halls on April 14, 2022. The Amar Kaushik-directorial, also starring Kriti Sanon, will be the third part of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy franchise after 2018 hit ' Stree' and the upcoming release, 'Roohi'.

Janhvi Kapoor, who will be seen in Roohi in March, announced the video on Instagram. "#Roohi apni darawani duniya mein swagat karti hai #Bhediya ka! In cinemas 14th April, 2022," she wrote.

Kriti Sanon also took to Instagram to share that 'Bhediya' would be arriving next year, with a tongue-in-cheek post referring to Stree and Roohi. "#Stree aur #Roohi ko #Bhediya ka pranaam! In cinemas 14th April, 2022," the actor wrote.

Varun and Kriti will reportedly be shooting for Amar Kaushik's 'Bhediya' with Kriti Sanon in Arunachal Pradesh. The actor earlier said that he is excited to work with the director after 'Stree'.

'Bhediya' is expected to finish shoot in May. Varun's first in the genre, 'Bhediya' will be high in VFX and prosthetics. It will also star Abhishek Banerjee in a pivotal role.

Indian cinema has never been extremely enthusiastic about werewolf folklore. That's why it would be interesting to see how people react to this movie.