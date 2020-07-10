Varun transfers funds in dancers' accounts

Actor Varun Dhawan reportedly transferred money directly into the accounts of 200 background dancers who work in Bollywood films. A report added that Varun is aware of the hardships faced by these dancers because of the pandemic.

Raj Surani, a former background dancer, who now works as a coordinator for songs, said: "Varun Dhawan has helped the needy dancers. He has worked with a lot of them in three dance films. He was very concerned about how the dancers are managing their livelihood. He promised to help them and try and address their problems."

Earlier this month, there were reports that Shahid Kapoor, who also began his career as a background dancer, had extended support to dancers. According to another report, Shahid had transferred money into the accounts of 40 Bollywood dancers who were severely affected by the pandemic.

Raj Surani had said: "Shahid Kapoor recently transferred money to the bank accounts of dancers he has worked with. He has extended support to around 40 and has stated that he will help them for the next two to three months."

"We had shortlisted dancers from the days when he started his career with 'Ishq Vishq'. It has been 17 years and they are in a bad condition, they may not be working right now. Apart from them, we had even included those dancers who worked with him in songs like 'Dhating nach', 'Shaandaar' and 'Agal bagal'," he had added.

Shahid had helped 20 dancers from choreographer Bosco's troupe and 20 from choreographer turned director Ahmed Khan's troupe.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' and Karan Johar's production, 'Kalank'. Neither of them ignited the box office. His next film will be his dad, veteran David Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1', where he will be paired opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film is a remake of David's 90s of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.