Varun to marry girlfriend Natasha on January 24

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all ready to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend and fashion designer Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021, according to the sources who are close to the family.

Dhawan and Dalal did their schooling together and have been in a long-term relationship.

"The wedding will be as per Hindu rituals in the presence of family and close friends in Alibaug. The pre-wedding functions will start from January 22, 2021," informed the source.

The insider further added that the wedding was originally planned for May 2020, but due to COVID-19 pandemic, it was pushed to 2021.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan, who is known for his movies like 'Badlapur', 'Kalank', 'Coolie No 1' and 'Street Dancer 3D', will be seen in the upcoming film

'Jug Jug Jeeyo' alongside veteran actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and 'Good Newwz' star Kiara Advani.