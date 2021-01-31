Varun, Rohit honoured at 'Sakal Sanman 2021' function

Bollywood celebrities Varun Dhawan and Rohit Shetty were honoured at the 'Sakal Sanman 2021' award function for their humanitarian efforts during the Coronavirus-induced lockdown in 2020.

The award ceremony, which was held at Prabhadevi's Ravindra Natyamandira in Mumbai, recognised the contribution of citizens during the unprecedented crisis in the country that resulted in the loss of life and livelihood.

Varun had donated Rs 30 lakh to PM-CARES and Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM relief fund. He had also distributed free meals to the workers as well as healthcare staff who lead the fight against the pandemic. He was presented the award by actor-politician Urmila Matondkar, who took to 'Twitter' to post a picture with the 'Coolie No 1' star.

"In presence of the honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, I presented an award to the dashing, talented and socially conscious Varun Dhawan," tweeted Urmila.

Director Rohit Shetty, who was also honoured for his contribution, was among the first Bollywood celebrities to announce financial assistance to the underprivileged.

The 'Simmba' director had donated Rs 51 lakh to 'Federation of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE) to provide financial support to daily wage workers in the Hindi film industry. Later, he had made food and stay arrangements across eight hotels in the city for the personnel of Mumbai Police, who are working to stop the spread of the Coronavirus on the ground level.

"Meet the team that transforms me into a human being. It is an honour to serve my city and to stand with the force that protects it. Mumbai Police! Thank you 'Sakal Sanman 2021' for this felicitation!" wrote the director.