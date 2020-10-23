Varun refutes reports of 'Namak Halaal' remake

Actor Varun Dhawan once again refuted false reports about him. Also, the 'Kalank' star seemed more annoyed than before as the report also mentioned his filmmaker father, David Dhawan.

Varun 'quote-tweeted' a report about him ready to star in the remake of 'Namak Halaal'. It also mentioned that David will be directing the movie. However, Varun denied all such rumours.

"Guys you can write how many ever make-belief stories about me, but do not makeup things about my dad. This is a completely fabricated story. I will see you this Christmas to make you laugh," he wrote.

'Namak Halaal' is a 1982 film starring Amitabh Bachchan and late actors Smita Patil, Shashi Kapoor and Parveen Babi.

Varun will be seen in 'Coolie No.1' on Christmas. The film will arrive on 'Amazon Prime Video' on December 25. It is directed by David and also stars Sara Ali Khan.

Recently Varun also had to refute a news report

of his rift with David. The report said that the

two were in disagreement over how to release 'Coolie No 1'.