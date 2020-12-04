Varun, Neetu and director Raj test COVID-19 positive

It appears that the Coronavirus wave is in the mood to spare no one, including the celebrities. Only recently, the film industry resumed working after the government imposed certain relaxations on the lockdown. Among many other projects, Karan Johar's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli in the lead had gone on floors recently. While the makers seemed to have taken all the precautions on the film's set, it appears that the leading trio of this comedy-drama could not escape the virus.

As per a report, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta tested positive for COVID-19. As a consequence of the same, the film's shooting got put on hold until all of them recover completely.

There were also reports that Anil Kapoor also tested positive, but he did not. Brother and director Boney Kapoor confirmed that the actor did not test positive for COVID-19. He said, "Anil has tested negative."

Kiara Advani also tested negative for the Coronavirus.

The shooting for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' had resumed only recently with Neetu Kapoor often sharing glimpses of the same from the sets. 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is being produced under Karan Johar's 'Dharma Productions' and is touted to be a family drama. It will make it to the big screens in 2021.