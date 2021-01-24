Varun, Natasha exchange wedding vows

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal finally tied the knot yesterday at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug. As told by sources, the two got married as per Hindu rituals in the presence of family and close friends. The insider added that the wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic, it was pushed to 2021.

Varun and Natasha first crossed paths while they were in school but started dating much later. The couple avoided talking about the relationship in the media during the early years of Varun's career. They, however, didn't

shy away from getting clicked together.

Recently, on Kareena Kapoor Khan's show 'What Women Want', Varun Dhawan shared that Natasha Dalal rejected him three-four times before finally agreeing to a relationship.

Karan Johar, who gave Varun Dhawan his big Bollywood break was photographed at the wedding venue yesterday. Filmmaker Kunal Kohli, director Shashank Khaitan and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were also photographed at The Mansion House on Saturday.

Kunal and Manish were also spotted in the picture from Varun Dhawan's pre-wedding festivities. The picture, shared by several fan clubs on social media, also features Varun's brother and filmmaker Rohit Dhawan.

Given the illustrious guest list, strict security protocols were put into place to ensure privacy. Owing to the pandemic, guests and visitors underwent mandatory Covid tests at the entrance of the wedding venue. Apart from this, a strict no cell phone policy was set up at the venue.