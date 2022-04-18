Varun Dhawan's first look in 'Bawaal' hits the Internet

The first look of Varun Dhawan in his upcoming movie 'Bawaal' has hit the Internet. The film is being directed by 'Dangal' and Chhichhore's Nitesh Tiwari and Janhvi Kapoor stars as the female lead.

The image shows Dhawan riding a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle in Lucknow. He is clad in a blue T-shirt and grey trousers and is also wearing sunglasses. The bike is in motion and Dhawan has his right hand raised, as though waving to the camera.

A press release said the shot was filmed on the streets of Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, also known called the City of Nawabs. He was earlier spotted riding the bike in Kanpur as well and as per reports, he was fined by the city's police for not wearing a helmet.

'Bawaal' is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala through his production company 'Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment'. Nadiadwala and Tiwari had worked on 'Chhichhore' as well.

Late last month, Dhawan had announced the film on his social media handles.

He wrote, "Ab hoga bawaal! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari along with Janhvi Kapoor. Cannot wait to see you in theatres on April 7, 2023."

The poster in red read 'National award winners Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala proudly bring to you 'Bawaal', Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor'.

Apart from 'Bawaal', Dhawan also has two more releases in the pipeline: 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', a comedy-drama with Anil Kapoor,

Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani and comedy-horror 'Bhediya', directed by 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik. Both the films are slated to release this year.