Varun Dhawan still feels like a 'newcomer'

Varun Dhawan has successfully carved a niche for himself in Bollywood. The actor, who completed a decade in showbiz, is keen on navigating his career in the best way possible. Reflecting on the same, he shared that even after completing 10 years in the film industry, he still feels like a 'newcomer'.

"I still feel like a newcomer. Especially with 'Bhediya' and 'Bawaal' coming up. In the post-pandemic period, I feel we are starting all over again. Winning back the audience and making films which are relevant to now, the question now is - how do we engage the audience again?" he told a popular entertainment news agency.

When asked if he feels pressurised to deliver films that can deliver a 100 percent record at the box office, he said, "Yeah, it did and I find it stupid that I allowed the pressure to get to me. I guess I'm not stupid. It would have put pressure on anyone, for that matter. So, it put pressure on me and I couldn't cope with it. I think I let people get to me at that point. I was too naïve as I had not lived enough life. I still haven't, actually; I'm still young. This experience has made me grow up a lot. So, I need to work on other things, not my career".

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in 'Bhediya', helmed by Amar Kaushik and backed by Dinesh Vijan.