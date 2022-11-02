Varun Dhawan on 'Bhediya' - 'This is the wildest character I have played'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who has gone through rigorous prep sessions to step into the shoes of a man slowly turning into a mythical wolf, said that his latest character in the upcoming creature comedy from 'Bhediya' is the wildest character he has ever played.

"I agreed to do 'Bhediya' after hearing just the one-line idea. I have never wanted to let go of the film ever since and was in constant touch with the producers. This is the wildest character I have played. While it may have been my first foray into the creature comedy genre, Amar had done 'Stree' earlier and was very hands-on with the whole process," said the Bollywood actor.

He added, "My biggest dream as an actor is to entertain through a diverse array of roles. 'Bhediya' is the most important addition to that endeavour."

'Bhediya' is a presentation of 'Jio Studios' and 'Dinesh Vijan'.

A 'Maddock Films' production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, is releasing in cinemas on November 25.