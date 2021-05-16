Varun, Amrita, join fight against COVID-19

Varun Dhawan and Shilpa Shetty have found a novel way to pay tribute to Covid-19 frontline workers. On Saturday, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to drop a reel featuring Harsh Upadhyay's composition 'Lad Lenge.'

The actor, dedicating the song to the frontline workers, wrote, "This is for our frontline workers who are the true champions and need all our love & support. Let's sweat it out for our heroes who don their PPE kits and fight even with dehydration every day!" Shilpa's video shows her working out. Later in the day, Varun shared a video in which he was seen performing on the song, sung by Divya Kumar. Varun informed his fans, "For every reel of yours we will donate instant electrolytes to our front line workers." Varun nominated Bosco Martis, Remo D'souza, Ganesh Acharya, Dharmesh and others.

Anupam Kher informed his fans that via his foundation, he made a small contribution towards Covid-19 relief work in Mumbai. On Friday, the actor went live on Instagram and asked for his fans' support. "In times like these, social media can be of great help! One 'Follow and Share' can help save a life. So we humbly request you, to support us by simply following and sharing our page @anupamkherfoundation," he informed.

Actor Amrita Rao and husband Anmol also informed the couple is committing to donate oxygen cylinders to people in need. "We urge All of you to convert your good wishes into some service to the Society & to the Nation. Since the last month we have already been working with our @oxygenarmy1 (in Mumbai) withtremendous support from many of you generous donors …and we pledge to continue so," she wrote.