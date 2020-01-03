Vanessa reflects back on nude photo scandal

Los Angeles: Actor Vanessa Hudgens has opened up about being the victim of a nude photograph leak, saying that it was a "traumatising" experience.

In an interview to Cosmopolitan, Hudgens, 31, has spoken candidly about her 2007 nude photograph scandal, when an image of the actor was leaked onto the Internet after her phone was hacked, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Calling the incident 'traumatising', she said: "It was a really traumatising thing for me. It's really f***ed up that people feel like they are entitled enough to share something that personal with the world."

She said that it made her feel as if she lost "all grip of (her) own privacy" after the intimate photograph was released.

"I think that is because there's a disconnect when you see your favourite Actor on the screen, and you see them now on your TV in your homes. There's almost–I don't want to say lack of respect because that sounds negative–but it just makes you feel like you know them even though you don't," she added.

Taking the discussion towards the #MeToo movement, Hudgens admitted that she had "been talked to in inappropriate ways".

The actor will be next seen in Netflix original The Knight Before Christmas.