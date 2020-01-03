Vanessa reflects back on nude photo scandal
Los Angeles: Actor Vanessa Hudgens has opened up about being the victim of a nude photograph leak, saying that it was a "traumatising" experience.
In an interview to Cosmopolitan, Hudgens, 31, has spoken candidly about her 2007 nude photograph scandal, when an image of the actor was leaked onto the Internet after her phone was hacked, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Calling the incident 'traumatising', she said: "It was a really traumatising thing for me. It's really f***ed up that people feel like they are entitled enough to share something that personal with the world."
She said that it made her feel as if she lost "all grip of (her) own privacy" after the intimate photograph was released.
"I think that is because there's a disconnect when you see your favourite Actor on the screen, and you see them now on your TV in your homes. There's almost–I don't want to say lack of respect because that sounds negative–but it just makes you feel like you know them even though you don't," she added.
Taking the discussion towards the #MeToo movement, Hudgens admitted that she had "been talked to in inappropriate ways".
The actor will be next seen in Netflix original The Knight Before Christmas.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Iran general's killing triggers global alarm3 Jan 2020 5:16 PM GMT
State Dept tells US citizens to leave Iraq 'immediately'3 Jan 2020 5:16 PM GMT
Soleimani should have been eliminated many years ago, says...3 Jan 2020 5:15 PM GMT
Iran warns of 'severe revenge' after Soleimani death3 Jan 2020 5:14 PM GMT
World cannot afford another war in Gulf3 Jan 2020 5:14 PM GMT