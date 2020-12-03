'Usually male actors do a film like this'

Bhumi Pednekar is on a roll as she is all set to play a fierce and titular role in a horror-thriller titled 'Durgamati', the trailer of which was released a couple of days back. While Bhumi is all set for direct-to-web release on 'Amazon Prime Video' in December, she opened up about sexism in the industry. Sexism is not new in the entertainment industry. Time and again female actors opened up on facing pay disparity. During her interview with a portal, Bhumi Pednekar said that roles like Durgamati are given to male actors.

"It is very rare, especially for female actors when they get a chance to perform such characters. Usually, you will always see male actors do a film like this, where the canvas is huge, high drama, slow-motion shots and low angle, power, strength is shown. It is a huge opportunity for me. I have never imagined myself portraying such roles. Kyuki bohut kam aisi scripts likhi jaati hai jin mein content bhi ho, logic bhi ho and at the same time bohut bada mass appeal bhi ho for female actors," said the 'Dolly Kitty' star.

She went on to add, "I think only Sridevi ma'am, like back in the day, did cinema like this. That was so larger than life and so high on drama and content and had a mass appeal. So it is a very special film for me."

After 'Pati Patni Aur Who' and 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', Bhumi is gearing up for the release of her film 'Durgamati'. It is slated for a December 11 release.