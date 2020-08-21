Urvashi wishes everyone the best this Ganesh Chaturthi

During the 11-day-extravaganza of Ganesh Chaturthi, people get together on the street and dance on drumbeats and Ganesh songs. As the festival celebrates the birthday of Lord Ganesh, there is happiness and excitement unfurled within everyone. During the pandemic, Bollywood celebrities are being at home and taking all necessary precautions, but not forgetting to send out their love and blessings for the fans.

Wherein Bollywood celebrity Urvashi Rautela is in Hyderabad and shooting her Telugu Debut film 'Black Rose', the actor said, "May Lord Ganesh descend on this Earth and put an end to all the miseries, struggles, sufferings and problems we have faced during this COVID-19 pandemic. May his arrival to each of our homes mark a new beginning in our lives and fill us with joy, hope, confidence and courage to march forward successfully. Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival of Lord Ganesh. Spread the message of honesty, and love through this world."

"May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always. May Lord Ganesha bestow you with power, destroy your sorrows and enhance happiness in your life," she added.