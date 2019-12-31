Urvashi Rautela wraps up shoot for Thiruttu Payale 2

Mumbai: Urvashi Rautela has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming untitled film, which is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit Thiruttu Payale 2.

The actor took to Instagram to share the news with her fans along with a beautiful video where she can be seen enjoying a boat ride on the Ganga in Varanasi. The film directed by Susi Ganeshan was shot in the city.

Urvashi wrote: "Bring the toughest role to me I'll do it!! It's a film wrap!! I feel blessed post Pagalpanti to have been on this special journey, of Hindi remake of Tamil superhit Thiruttu Payale 2 alongside my two heroes Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi directed by Susi Ganeshan."

The actor also elaborated on her role in which she will be seen in a de-glam avatar. She mentioned: "I will be seeing in a de-glam avatar and playing a simple girl next door who's a social media addict from Varanasi. People will definitely get to see me in a new avatar."

The 25-year-old further mentioned that she does not shy away from playing a challenging role and wants to give her best

no matter how tough it is.

"Whichever role is the toughest, bring it to me, I'll do it. I want to add a reality touch to all my characters...don't think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one," she added.