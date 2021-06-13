Urvashi is training hard for her next

Bollywood's youngest superstar Urvashi Rautela is going through strenuous training for her upcoming action film. The actress recently uploaded a video on her social media where she is being punched on her belly by her trainer continuously as a part of the training.

She captioned iy, "NO PAIN NO GAIN. He clocks me right in the gut. Getting walloped is part of my action film absorbing his blows ".

Getting punched in the belly is considered to be a prime part of the training for boxers, MMA fighters and other martial arts athletes.

Moreover, Urvashi Rautela will be flying Sweden especially to be trained by the Sweden-based trainer Magnus Lygdback who trained Gal Gadot in the film 'Wonder Woman'.

Urvashi Rautela is not only versatile in acting but also consistent when it comes to putting hard work in the gym, the actress even does hardcore pilates.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will

be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian. She

will also be seen in a bilingual thriller 'Black Rose' along with the Hindi remake of 'Thirutu Payale 2'.