Urmila Matondkar to make her digital debut with 'Tiwari'

After trying her hands at politics in 2019, Urmila Matondkar is all set to make her digital debut with the action-packed thriller web series 'Tiwari', where she'll also be performing some gritty action sequences.

The makers of the show, 'Content Engineers', shared a poster of the Urmilla-starrer. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on his social media platforms.

Talking about the show, the actor said in a statement, "This one offered me characters and a story arc that are challenging as a performer and things that I haven't attempted so far. Written and created by a team of young writers, the team managed to keep me hooked till the end while narrating it. What I liked the most about the story is that, at its core, it's an emotional mother-daughter story, but at the same time, it has everything from drama to action to some thrilling twists and turns. I can't wait to start shooting."

Urmila plays the titular role in the web series, set in a small town and has an emotional mother-daughter story at the core of it. In this show, the actor will be seen performing some high-octane action sequences, for which she's been training rigorously for the last six months.

Filmmaker Saurabh Varma, on directing the ace actor, said, "The kind of varied graph Tiwari, also known as Urmila's character, has in the show, we really couldn't think of anyone else but Urmila. As a filmmaker and as a studio, we intend to create clean, entertaining content that can be watched with the whole family, globally. 'Tiwari' is something that has been loved as a script by all age groups and fits the bill in totality."

'Tiwari' marks Urmila's comeback after a long sabbatical. The actor, who has proved her acting chops with films like 'Satya', 'Ek Haseena Thi', 'Bhoot', 'Rangeela', 'Kaun' and 'Pinjar', was last seen in 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara' (2005) with Anupam Kher. She has made a string of cameo appearances in films after that. Urmila will also be seen in the Marathi movie 'Ti Me Navhech' with Shreyas Talpade.