Urmil Kumar Thapliyal passes away at 78

Lucknow: Renowned theatre personality and litterateur Urmil Kumar Thapliyal passed away following a prolonged illness. He was 78.

The veteran thespian, who had been suffering from intestinal cancer, breathed his last on the evening of July 20, family sources said.

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Thapliyal worked all through his life for the revival of 'nautanki' and popularising theatre.

The veteran was associated with 'Darpan', the 50-year-old popular theatre group of the state capital. He also had long innings with the 'All India Radio'.

Thapliyal's death left scores of theatre artistes and art lovers of the state capital in mourning.

On 'Twitter', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to Thapliyal's family.

"The demise of a well-known theatre artist and litterateur Urmil Kumar Thapliyal ji, who enriched the art

world with his talent, is extremely sad. Praying to Lord Ram to grant the departed soul a place in his supreme abode and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this loss," the chief minister tweeted.