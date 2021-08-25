UN health agency sees virus cases leveling off

Geneva: The World Health Organisation said the number of new Coronavirus cases reported globally appears to be stabilising at about 4.5 million infections after steadily rising for the past two months.

In its weekly assessment of the pandemic, the UN health agency said COVID-19 increased by about 20 per cent and 8 per cent in the Western Pacific and in the Americas, while rates of disease either remained the same or dropped in other regions.

The countries with the highest numbers of new cases were the United States, Iran, India, Britain and

Brazil.