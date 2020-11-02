UK judge to deliver ruling in Johnny's libel case

As it seems, Hollywood star Johnny Depp's reputation and future career depends on the verdict to be delivered by the UK judge Andrew Nicol on his libel battle with a British tabloid which labelled him a 'wife-beater'.

Depp, 57, sued 'News Group Newspapers', publishers of 'The Sun' and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton over a 2018 article which stated that he had been violent towards his ex-wife, and 34-year old actor Amber Heard. It also questioned his casting in the 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' movie franchise.

Over the course of three weeks at London's Old Bailey in July 2020, judge Andrew Nicol heard evidence from both Depp and Heard about their tempestuous marriage, alleged affairs, his hedonistic lifestyle and battle with drink and drugs and their furious rows. Both Hollywood actors accused each other of violent outbursts.

Although the case is between Depp and the paper, it is their relationship on trial. In his ruling, judge Nicol will in effect

be forced to decide who was

telling the truth. If the judge decides that 'The Sun' article caused 'serious harm' to Depp's reputation and the allegations were not substantially true, then Depp could be awarded a sum of between 300,000 and 325,000 pounds ($391,000-$423,600), while his lawyers also argued that

the actor should also receive aggravated damages.