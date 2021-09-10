UK Government's Chevening scholarship webinar held in Kolkata

British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata organised a webinar on 'Know more about Chevening scholarships: Fully-funded opportunity to study in the UK' on September 8. The event was organised in collaboration with media partners 'The Assam Tribune', 'Millennium Post', 'East Mojo', 'Dy365' and 'Nagaland TV'. It was attended by around 50 eligible aspirants from East and North East India from diverse professional background.



Chevening Alumni Karma Paljor, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, East Mojo and Sambit Pal, Associate Professor, International School of Broadcasting & Journalism at MIT ADT University, Pune joined the session. They shared their experience of studying in the UK and interacted with the aspirants on the application process and course selection.

Speaking on the occasion, Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata said, "Chevening Scholarships offer applicants from India a life-changing opportunity to take a fully funded one-year Masters course at one of the United Kingdom's world class universities. We look for applicants who want to give something back to their communities, to be future leaders with a commitment to making the world a better place. Chevening Scholarships are not limited to the elite and the big metropolitan cities. Nothing has given me more pleasure than to see applicants from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim and Tripura selected this year. Many like me are the first in their families to go to university. I'm delighted that we were able to host the 'Chevening Scholarships' webinar and look forward to meeting many of the participants at interview next year."

Chevening Scholarship, available in over 160 countries and territories, are the UK Government's global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations.

The application window for the Chevening programme for 2022-23 is now open (www.chevening.org/apply) and the deadline to apply is November 2, 2021. Applicants to Chevening Scholarships must have a minimum two years of work experience and a strong academic background.

Candidates can chose among 12,000 courses from 150 universities, which are listed on the website www.chevening.org/India. The scholarship will cover tuition fees for the selected course; travel expenses and visa fees; and a monthly stipend. Chevening Scholars are also invited to a vast programme of exclusive networking events, talks, trips across the UK, and volunteering opportunities. On graduating, scholars join over 50,000 other Chevening Alumni who together form an influential and highly regarded global network (Approx. 3,300 in India).