'Ugly Betty' creator Silvio Horta dies
Los Angeles: Silvio Horta, creator of popular series 'Ugly Betty', was found dead in a motel room on Tuesday in an apparent suicide. He was 45.
Sources told Variety Horta died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Miami.
A representative for the writer confirmed his death, but declined to comment on its nature. 'Ugly Betty', based on Colombian telenovela "Yo soy Betty, la fea", starred actor America Ferrera.
Horta served as showrunner and head writer on the comedy-drama, which ran for four seasons on ABC from 2006 to 2010.
The 'Ugly Betty' family took to social media to remember Horta.
Ferrera said she was "stunned and heartbroken" by the news of his death. "His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I'm thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now," she added.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Funnelling growth8 Jan 2020 3:09 PM GMT
Thinly veiled8 Jan 2020 2:37 PM GMT
A step back8 Jan 2020 2:36 PM GMT
JNU a premier university, should be maintained that way:...8 Jan 2020 2:18 PM GMT
Ace your New Year Resolutions8 Jan 2020 1:51 PM GMT