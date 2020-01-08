'Ugly Betty' creator Silvio Horta dies

Los Angeles: Silvio Horta, creator of popular series 'Ugly Betty', was found dead in a motel room on Tuesday in an apparent suicide. He was 45.

Sources told Variety Horta died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Miami.

A representative for the writer confirmed his death, but declined to comment on its nature. 'Ugly Betty', based on Colombian telenovela "Yo soy Betty, la fea", starred actor America Ferrera.

Horta served as showrunner and head writer on the comedy-drama, which ran for four seasons on ABC from 2006 to 2010.

The 'Ugly Betty' family took to social media to remember Horta.

Ferrera said she was "stunned and heartbroken" by the news of his death. "His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I'm thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now," she added.