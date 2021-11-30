Twitterati reacts joyously after watching the '83' trailer

After a long wait, the trailer of Ranveer Singh starrer '83' finally hit the Internet and it certainly has left Indians nostalgic.

Reliving and recreating the Indian cricket team's first World Cup win in 1983, Ranveer as Kapil Dev joins actors like Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jatin Sarna, Dhairya Karva and others to form Kapil Dev's winning squad.

Deepika Padukone is seen as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia on screen and so far, 'Twitter' is impressed by the performances.

As Ranveer, Deepika and others shared the trailer, Twitterati jumped with joy and reviewed it.

A fan wrote, "I saw the trailer of '83' and it is awesome. I'm proud to be an Indian. What a screenplay! Wow, it is amazing! When I saw this trailer, I could not stop my tears."

Another praised the actors who are essaying cricketers with Ranveer and wrote, "What a terrific cast! Everyone completely nailed their role with perfection. You guys deserve all the appreciation, right from training to actually portraying roles, you all have done it. Team '83', what brilliant work, outstanding."

"This particular shot! For a second, I felt like it that Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh, what a great make-over man," tweeted one user.

From actors like Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi to Ranveer, Deepika, Tahir and others, each of them is being praised by 'Twitter' as fans go down memory lane of Kapil Dev's win back in 1983.

The film had been awaiting release since April 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kabir Khan's directorial's release was put on hold. Now, as theatres have reopened, '83' is set to hit the screens on Christmas. The film is backed by Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sajid Nadiadwala.