'Twitter' permanently suspends Kangana Ranaut's account

Kangana Ranaut's 'Twitter' account got permanently suspended after a controversial tweet related to the post-election result violence in Bengal. The account repeatedly violated Twitter's policy on 'hateful conduct and abusive behavior'.

In the tweet that appears to have spurred the action, the 'Panga' star urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'tame' Mamata Banerjee using his 'Virat Roop' from 'early 2000s' in Bengal. She had reacted to a tweet by journalist-BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta on the violence in Bengal since election results were announced on May 2. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) won a landslide victory and her party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had blamed each other for the clashes and arson.

Kangana's tweet sparked outrage and called for action against her, whose timeline was filled with vitriolic posts.

"We have been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of 'Twitter Rules', specifically our 'Hateful Conduct' policy and 'Abusive Behaviour' policy," said a 'Twitter' spokesperson.

The spokesperson added, "As explained in our abusive behaviour policy, you may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone or incite other people to do so. We consider abusive behavior an attempt to harass, intimidate or silence someone else's voice."

" 'Twitter' has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or

do. Fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my art in the form of cinema," reacted Kangana.