TV star Sara tests COVID-19 positive

Mumbai: Television actor Sara Khan tested positive for COVID-19 positive. The actor confirmed the news on 'Instagram' and added that doctors have advised her to quarantine herself at home.

"Unfortunately, I have tested positive for Coronavirus! Authorities and doctors instructed me to quarantine myself at home. I'm feeling fine and wishing for the speedy recovery," wrote Sara.

Sara rose to fame with her portrayal of Sadhana in the popular television show 'Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai' in 2007. She then appeared in 'Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi' and 'Junoon: Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq'.

The TV actor was also seen in the fourth season of the hit reality show 'Bigg Boss' in 2010.