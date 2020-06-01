TV star Gautam Gupta on fatherhood amid pandemic

Mumbai:"Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi" fame actor Gautam Gupta, who recently became father to a baby girl, considers his new phase of life a blessing.

"Whenever my baby is next to me I always have a big smile on my face. I cannot control, it's always there whether she is around me or I am holding her. She brings an uncontrollable smile on my face. Fatherhood is a blessing. This is the purest form of love," Gautam told IANS.

He also shared how he has been taking care of the child during the pandemic, along with his wife, actress Smriti Khanna.

"I think having the baby during the pandemic has been a very nice thing for me because I can spend so much time with her. I want to see her grow. In these six months, I have learnt the little things about the baby. We also have a little bit of help but Smriti and I do most of the things. At night I try do most of the things because Smriti gets tired and I want to give her time off," he added.

On the work front, Gautam and Smriti recently featured in Rahul Jain's song "Wajah".