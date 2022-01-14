TV actor Sulagna Panigrahi tests COVID-19 positive

Actor Sulagna Panigrahi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under quarantine, the makers of her TV show said on January 13.

The 34-year-old actor, who stars on Star Plus' show 'Vidrohi', went into isolation after she started showing symptoms, producers Subrat Sinha and Bodhisattva, 'Gaatha Films, LLP', said.

Following Panigrahi's diagnosis, the team of the show got the entire cast and crew tested.

"Actor Sulagna Panigrahi, who is an integral part of the TV show 'Vidrohi', has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, she received medical help and has quarantined herself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast and crew were isolated and tested," said the producers.

They added, "The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilised as per the protocol. Currently, the artist is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority."