TV actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi's cremated in Mumbai

Mumbai: Popular actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi, who passed away after suffering a heart attack, was cremated in the presence of his family and friends at Mumbai's Santacruz crematorium on Saturday.

The 46-year-old actor was best known for featuring in shows such as "Kkusum", "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" and "Ziddi Dil Maane Na".

His last rites were held at 1:30 pm at the Santacruz Electric Crematorium in suburban Mumbai.

On Friday afternoon, Surryavanshi was taken to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he collapsed in the gym. He was declared dead there.

Surryavanshi is survived by his wife, model Alesia Raut and a daughter from his previous marriage. He married Raut in 2017. She also has a son from an earlier marriage.