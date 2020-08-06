TV actor Sameer dies

Television actor and model Sameer Sharma allegedly died by suicide at his home in Mumbai. He was 44. He was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling on the night of August 5 at his home in Neha CHS building, situated at Ahinsa Marg in Malad west.

According to Malad police, the late actor had rented the apartment in February this year. While on a round during night duty, the watchman of the society saw the body and alerted the society members. Looking at the condition of the body, the police suspected that he had committed suicide. No suicide note was recovered the spot.

"A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy," said senior inspector George Fernandez, Malad police station.

Sameer had acted in TV serials like 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon',

'Left Right Left', 'Who Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki' and 'Kyunki Saas

Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. He was popular for playing the role of Kuhu's father, Shaurya Maheshwari' in the ongoing daily soap 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'.