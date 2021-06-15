TV actor Pearl V Puri granted bail

Television actor Pearl V Puri was earlier booked under the 'Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act' for the alleged rape of a minor girl. Puri, who was detained by the Waliv and Mumbai Police on June 4 after a case was registered against him, was later reportedly sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

According to a news website, the court hearing for Pearl's bail plea was scheduled on June 15, after which he was granted bail.

Pearl's lawyer Rajeev Sawant, who confirmed the news, said, "By evening he will be at home with mom."

"We will see what to do and how we will go ahead with it. Only then we will challenge it. We will certainly challenge his arrest and everything," added the lawyer.

The actor's friend and designer Rashmi Aarya was at the hearing too.

After the news of Pearl's arrest was reported earlier this month, his friend and actor Anita Hassanandani had written on her 'Instagram' handle, "Woke up to some nonsensical news bout Pearl V Puri. I know him! It is not true. All are lies. I'm sure there is more to it and the truth will be out soon. Love you, Pearl V Puri."AGENCIES