TV actor Ashiesh Roy passes away

Actor Ashiesh Roy died at the age of 55 at his home in Mumbai. The actor, who had appeared in TV shows and films in his long career was suffering from a kidney ailment for a long time. The news of actor's death was confirmed by office bearers of 'Cine and TV Artistes Association'.

Ashiesh began his acting career in 1997 and had worked in a number of television shows, including 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Remix', 'Burey Bhi Hum Bhale Bhi Hum' and 'Jeannie aur Juju'. He had also acted in films like 'Home Delivery' and 'MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar'.

According to sources close to the actor, he was supposed to undergo dialysis but died late on the night of November 23. TV actor Tina Ghai, who had come to the aid of Ashiesh as he battled the disease, told a leading newspaper, "We are grief-stricken. We have activated the zonal heads at the 'CINTAA'. There is a problem in acquiring the death certificate too as he passed away at home. "

Ashiesh had been admitted to the hospital a few times in the last couple of years and had run out of money.

"I do not have money. I had two lakh which I gave to the hospital because, within two days, the bill that was given to me amounted to that much. Right now, I do not have a single penny. People are coming forward to help me and they are also calling up and telling me. Let us see what happens. Because of the pandemic, I am kept in a special ward which is costly. My dialysis happens on some other floor and it goes on for four hours. There are medicines, injections which are costly," Ashiesh had said in an interview in May this year as he requested for funds.