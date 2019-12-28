Tuning It Right

So a music supervisor, that's a new profile, what exactly does this job entitle?

Music supervisor is a term that people don't understand or is relatively new. So in Dharma, there are two types of projects: solo and multi-composer ones respectively. The solo composer includes albums like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Pritam), Student of the year (Vishal Shekhar), Student of the year 2 and Kalank. But, films like Simmba, Kesari, Baar Baar Dekho, Badrinath Ki Dhulhaniya and Kapoor and Sons had many composers. What happens next is that the director comes to us and we sit together to find briefs, and the situation in the film. For example, in Kapoor and Sons or Kesari we sat and identified the various situations in the film that would require the songs.

Then we look out for people that are pitching songs, find new talent and we work with them and make an album. Then we place them in the film to ensure that the song will take the film story forward and doesn't hinder the pace of the film. My job is to find the right song for the situation of a film.

It should add to the feel of the situation. So it's like A to Z of a music process that's what is a music supervisor.

What were you doing before this, how did you come into this picture?

I started my journey with advertising for two and a half years, I have done my post-graduation in mass media, post that I moved to Excel in film marketing. Later, I moved to T-Series and worked on Aashiqui 2 and Nautanki Sala.

Then to Dharma's marketing team and worked for three years, I was part of films like Badrinath Ki Dhulnia, Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulhania and 2 States.

Later I got a chance to shift into the music department, music supervising that is because I found the song Dariya, which was sung by Arko Pravo Mukherjee that featured later in Baar Baar Dekho.

When I found that song I played it to Karan Johar and he loved it. He was the one who told me to find more songs and that started the journey. Then I met Amaal Malik, he did the version of Chul which we all loved, later I met Tanishk he did Bol Na and that's how the Kapoor and Sons album was done.

But did you always have an ear for music?

No. I always used to listen to songs, everyone does. But I didn't know I could pursue this as a profession because I didn't know only there is something like this. It just happened that I found a good song and it really touched my heart. It is one of the closest songs to my heart. Karan asked me to find more songs, I went to meet new people and I found more and then we started packaging the albums. So it happened.

But isn't it difficult to find people to come together and make an album or make a song?

No, I feel it is not actually difficult for people to come and work together. But won't completely deny that. When we did Kapoors and Sons, everyone wanted to do a good song. So I met Tanishk and then met Amaal who did two songs, Buddhu Sa Mann and Kar Gayi Chull remix. Then I met Arko Pravo Mukherjee, he did a song Saathi Re which was included towards the end. So when you meet people who actually want to deliver a good song or want to work as a team, then it makes it easier to a very large extent. Your stress is reduced.

In Baar Baar Dekho, the second album, I remember all these guys, the composers like Amaal, Jasleen and Arko all of them, even Badshah, they were all singing each other's songs to promote it. So if the people involved also thinks about other's work alongside his/her own, then obviously, it makes it easier and it makes the journey fun and memorable.

What is your idea about the new recreations trend?

That's why we used the line by Karan sir 'Thank God this is original' in the song Chandhigarh Mein from Good Newwz. We have done Aankh Maare and Tamma Tamma. We really enjoyed doing those remixes and they've been recieved with both hands by the audience. So I started my career with Chul and Kala Chasma.

There were also original songs like Bhuddu Sa Man, Dariya and Nachle Saare,.Our album had a blend of remix as well as original compositions. Aakh Maare was a lot of fun. Doing the remix, the entire team said they loved it and did quirks.

Many people are upset about recreating songs.

Yeah, I think people are upset because there's an overdose of it right now. But if it's done well, I think people still take to it. People are listening to remixes and that is the reason why such remixes are being made.

From each other's part, if I'm asked to do it, I will do it. And I'll ensure that it is done well and does justice to the creator too. That's my job. If someone asked me to do it, I have to do it because that's my job. I'm not at that level or position where I can say no, but at the same time I ensure that it is done the right way and to a large extent, are on the lines of the original number. With Tamma Tamma and Aankhe Maare, I think we as a team did a good job and has been received well by the audience.