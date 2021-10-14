Tripti reunites with Anvita Dutt for 'Qala'

Supernatural thriller 'Bulbbul' turned out to be a game changer for Tripti Dimri and the actor is confident that her next film with director Anvita Dutt will also be equally liked by the audiences.

The actor-director duo are currently working on 'Qala', which is once again backed by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz, the banner behind 'Bulbbul' which released on Netflix in 2020.

Talking about 'Qala', Dimri said Dutt is doing exactly what she did with 'Bulbbul' -creating magic.

"I'm collaborating with Anvita Dutt for 'Qala' now and it's been amazing. We are almost done shooting. We have about five days of shooting left. It's always fun to work with her.

"She's a magician. She can create magic and that's what she did with 'Bulbbul' and that's what she is doing with 'Qala'. She lets you experiment with the character. She lets you breathe, which is very important for any actor," the 27-year-old actor said in an interview.

Dimri is eager to see the reaction of the audience to 'Qala', another Netflix project, as she said the whole team has given their "200 per cent" to the movie.

"I'm just really excited for the film to be ready and I'm really excited for people to watch it. We are all very happy that we got another chance to work together. Hopefully, in future we'll work together again," she added.

"Qala" is described as a "heart-breaking" story about a daughter who craves for her mother's love.

The movie also stars Swastika Mukherjee and marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's foray into films.

Dimri said almost the entire team of 'Bulbbul', including director of photography Siddharth Dewan, production designer Meenal Agarwal and costume designer Veera Kapur Ee, returned for 'Qala'.

"When you know each other, there's a different level of comfort. You're just very easy on the set and that's how I felt.

"We all are like a big family now, and you don't feel like 'working, working'. You feel like you're having fun and then doing some work. And that's how it felt. And it was just a beautiful experience."

Dimri said things have changed for her after 'Bulbul'.

"Earlier, people would not take you very seriously as an actor but that has kind of changed. There are a lot of people in the industry who

are now willing to work with me, which is a great feeling for me.

"Everything feels great now. You always feel good when your work is going in the right direction. So that is something that I'm feeling right now. I hope it keeps

going that way for me," she added.