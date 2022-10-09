'Tripling' Season 3 trailer - Sharma siblings are back with messier relationships

The third season of the popular show 'Tripling' is returning after a hiatus of three years. The show reunites Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar, who play the roles of siblings Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan, respectively. The show's trailer, which was released recently, showed a glimpse of the roller coaster ride that awaits the Sharma siblings as their parents announce their divorce.

The trailer further showed the emotional ups and downs that the siblings go through together as their parents (played by Kumud Misra and Shernaz Patel) explore their individuality. The highlight of the show seems to be a trek that the family takes together, which adds to the drama and entertainment.

The third season of 'Tripling' is directed by Neeraj Udhwani and written by Sumeet Vyas. It also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur in an important role.

Neeraj had earlier released a statement, where he spoke about the new season: "The uniqueness of season three lies in its focus on the family. We have all known and loved Chandan, Chitvan and Chanchal, but where do their quirks and eccentricities come from? Their parents are as crazy as them and make their own unusual choices, which the three siblings have to deal with. The fans are in for a treat as this season has got a bit of everything - the usual humour and lots of drama."

The third season of 'Tripling' will stream on October 21.