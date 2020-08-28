OSM records, a music brand that encourages fresh talent, has recently released a new song 'Humko Kuch Nahin Malum' dedicated to all millennial intrigued by the ideologies of life. Within three days of the launch, the video song has crossed over 2 million views on YouTube and still creating a loud buzz in the industry. It's a contemporary, high- powered peppy number that talks about some of the deepest philosophies of life. Penned down and directed by Himanshu Shekhar, it also features a rap styled monologue by Manpreet Kaur - one of the most recognised names in the Punjabi music industry

