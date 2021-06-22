Treat for the Mango connoisseurs

Delhi summers and Bengal mangoes make an enduring narrative. To ensure continuity, the Government of West Bengal has organised promotional activities related to the brand 'Bengal Mangoes' in the national capital this week.



The annual 'Bengal Mango Mela', which has gradually evolved into an eagerly-awaited event for mango connoisseurs, will be organized in Delhi. The office of the Resident Commissioner, Government of WB has come together with 'Malda Mango Merchants' Association' with support from the state's 'Department of Horticulture and Food Processing' to bring around three tonnes of Himsagar, Langra and Lakshmanbhog mangoes to Delhi in the first consignment. The Himsagar and Lakshmanbhog varieties among them boast of the coveted GI tag.

The promotional initiative will have several components. An outlet at the agri-marketing counter will be available at Gate 2, Banga Bhawan, 3, Hailey Road, where mangoes will be available for purchase.

Fabricated promotional canters for the sale of mangoes will be placed at city neighbourhoods and locations for bringing the king of fruit at every doorstep.

Mango merchants have tied up with wholesale markets in the NCR for supplying a part of the consignment. Mangoes are also being sent for sampling to all the resident commissioner's offices, information offices and state bhawans to ensure an outreach on a pan-India basis.

With the DDMA curbs still in place, the present endeavour is a part of the efforts to re-strategise and elicit responses given the paradigm shift in consumer behavior.