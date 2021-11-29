Trailer of 'Jersey' garners 50 million views across platforms

Recently, Shahid-starrer 'Jersey' has taken over the Internet and become the talk of the town. Hitting the ball out of the park within three days of the trailer launch, it has garnered 50 million views across platforms. Garnering positive reviews from critics and fans alike, the trailer has become everyone's favourite thing to play on loop for three days.

Marking Shahid Kapoor's return to the big screen after the runaway success of 'Kabir Singh', 'Jersey' is riding high on anticipation. Fans across the country have begun counting down to New Year's Eve so they can catch their favourite superstar on 70 MM once again!

Set to release in theatres on December 31, 'Jersey' will take one on an emotional ride of a lifetime. A story about an underdog chasing his dream, the film is a celebration of the human spirit.

Speaking about the phenomenal response to the trailer, producer Aman Gill said, " 'Jersey' is a movie I hold very close to my heart and it is heartening to see such a warm response to the trailer. I am grateful for all the love that you have shown us so far."

Presented by Allu Aravind, 'Jersey' is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who won the award for the original Telugu version of the film.