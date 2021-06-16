'Toofan' to premiere on 'Amazon Prime' on July 16

On June 16, 'Amazon Prime Video' announced the premiere date for 'Toofaan', the highly anticipated inspiring sports drama featuring Farhan Akhtar on the streaming platform.



Directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra and produced by 'Excel Entertainment' (RiteshSidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) and 'ROMP' Pictures (RakeyshOmprakash Mehra), 'Toofaan' is poised to be the biggest sports drama of the year. Fans in India and across 240 plus countries and territories worldwide can enjoy this exciting film starting July 16 only on 'Amazon Prime Video'.

After the successful collaboration of Farhan and Rakeysh in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the dynamic duo return to pack a punch with a motivational story that revolves around the life of Ajju, an orphan boy born in Mumbai's Dongri, who grows up to be a local goon. His life changes when he meets a bright and compassionate young woman Ananya, whose belief in him motivates him to find his passion as he embarks on his journey to becoming Aziz Ali, a boxing champion.

'Toofaan' brings alive the exhilarating nature of boxing as a sport, while narrating a riveting tale that follows the journey of a common man as he navigates through the ups and downs of life to achieve his dreams. It is a story about resilience, passion, perseverance and the drive to succeed.