Toofan: Farhan Akhtar's intense look
Mumbai: The first still from Farhan AKhtar's upcoming film Toofan is out and he is looking no less than a professional boxer.
In the image, Farhan is seen standing at a boxing ring, donning a blue jersey and flaunting his ripped muscles.
"When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega...Happy to share this exclusive image with you as we dive into the new year. Hope you like it," Farhan posted on Instagram.
Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, "Toofan", a sports drama, is scheduled to release on October 2.
The film also features Mrunal Thakur.
