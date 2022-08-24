Toni Collette, Josh Charles join Amazon series 'The Power'

Los Angeles: Acclaimed actors Toni Collette and Josh Charles have boarded the cast of Amazon series "The Power".

According to entertainment website Variety, Collette is replacing Leslie Mann in role of Margot Cleary-Lopez, the mayor of Seattle.

Charles will play Daniel Dandon, the governor of Washington. The part was previously essayed by Tim Robbins, who took over the role from Rainn Wilson.

Raelle Tucker is attached as executive producer and showrunner on "The Power".

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman.

"Suddenly and without warning, all teenage girls in the world develop the power to electrocute people at will. The show follows a cast of characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers' collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world," the logline reads.

The show also features actors Auli'i Cravalho, John Leguizamo, Eddie Marsan, Ria Zmitrowicz, Toheeb Jimoh, Zrinka Cvitesic and Ana Ularu.