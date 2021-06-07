Tom Welling, wife Jessica Rose Lee welcome second child

Los Angeles: "Smallvile" actor Tom Welling and his wife Jessica Rose Lee have become parents to a baby boy, their second child together.

They are also parents to two-year-old son Thomson Wylde.

Lee shared the news of their new born's arrival on Instagram.

"Rocklin Von, welcome to your family," she wrote alongside a photo of their newborn.

"Pure joy," Welling commented.

In January, the actor announced that he was expecting a second child on the "Inside of You" podcast, hosted by his "Smallville" co-star Michael Rosenbaum.

Welling and Lee got married in December 2019.