Tom to topline political thriller White Stork
Los Angeles: Actor Tom Hiddleston is set to lead political thriller White Stork set at Netflix.
The Marvel star will front the 10-part political series which will be produced by Eleven, the banner behind 'Sex Education' series, reported Variety.
Hiddleston will play politician James Cooper, whose parliamentary ambitions and personal life are thwarted when he is the subject of a vetting process by Asher Millan.
The series is created, penned and executive produced by Jericho writer Chris Dunlop. It will be directed by Kristoffer Nyholm.
The project marks something of a departure for Hiddleston, who has most recently featured as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The actor is currently filming Disney Plus series Loki.
