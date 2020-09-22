Tom to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond

Fans have been speculating for years over who will replace Daniel Craig in the beloved role and seems like Tom Hardy is the new favourite. According to 'The Vulcan Reporter', Tom Hardy is set to replace Daniel Craig in the coveted role as the next James Bond in 007 movies. The report claimed that Hardy landed the role back in June 2020, following a successful audition. Current James Bond Daniel Craig is set to give his final appearance as the fictional MI6 agent in the upcoming film 'No Time to Die'.

Producers are said to be holding fire on the official announcement until the release of Craig's final Bond outing in 'No Time to Die'. The announcement could be further delayed, however, should the Coronavirus pandemic force cinemas to temporarily close their doors again.

Hardy is one of several actors to have been linked with replacing Craig as Bond. Some of the other actors who have been thrown into the mix include Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, Sam Heughan, Richard Madden, James Norton, Michael Fassbender and others.