Tom takes an unusual path

The teaser of Cherry was released recently. Starring Hollywood actor Tom Holland, the crime drama is helmed by the Russo Brothers, which also marks their first directorial project after the super-hit film 'Avengers Endgame'.

Written by Angela Russo-Otstot and Jessica Goldberg, the movie is based on the eponymous novel by Nico Walker. The story is about Cherry, who drops out of college to enlist in the US Army. He suffers from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) due to his experience in the war and begins to rob banks.

The small duration video shows the protagonist being interviewed by an army recruiter. Cherry is heartbroken after breaking up with his girlfriend. In order to make himself a better person, he tells the recruiter that he wants to join the army. The recruiter is amused and he gets accepted. The viewers would also notice that Holland is the narrator in the film.

'Cherry' releases in US theatres on February 26 and will premiere on 'Apple TV+' on March 12.a