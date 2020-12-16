Tom scolds 'MI-7' crew for ignoring COVID-19 norms

According to reports, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was seen losing his cool on the crew members of his upcoming film 'Mission Impossible 7'. The crew members were rebuked for not following Coronavirus safety protocols and Tom threatened to fire them.

An audio had also leaked online after the' Jack Reacher' star's angry rant at the crew members was caught on audio.

The news was confirmed by two sources close to the production to 'variety.com' and it also stated that Cruise expressed his frustration with crew members after he saw them breaking COVID-19 guidelines. After Cruise saw two crew members standing too close to one another in front of a computer screen, he told the crew: "If I see you do it again you are all gone."

In an audio obtained by 'The Sun', Cruise was further heard saying: "We are the gold standard. They are back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us and also because they believe in us and what we are doing. I'm on the phone with every studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they are looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs. I do not ever want to see it again, ever!"

Tom Cruise had been very particular about the safety protocols as he is currently in Britain for shooting for the movie.

"You can tell it to the people who are losing their homes because our industry is shut down. It is not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That is what I sleep with every night - the future of this industry!" Cruise had said.

He further ranted: "So I'm sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you do not do it, then you are out. We are not shutting this movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you are all gone."

"Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that I have? I will deal with your reason and if you cannot be reasonable and I cannot deal with your logic, then you are fired. That is it. I trust you guys to be here," said Tom.

'Mission: Impossible 7' was recently delayed in October when 12 people on set in Italy tested positive for the Coronavirus. Production had resumed a few days back only. The film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie.